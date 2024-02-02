In the Urals, a mother opened a zinc coffin to find out the cause of death of a SVO participant

In Kamensk-Uralsky, Sverdlovsk region, since January 25, they have not been able to bury SVO member Vyacheslav Saraev – the man’s mother at the last moment canceled the ceremonial funeral of her son and achieved the opening of the zinc coffin in which the fighter was taken to his hometown. The reason was the desire to establish the truth about what happened to him in the special operation zone.

What does the fighter’s mother want to prove?

The certificate accompanying the body indicated the diagnosis of heart failure. As Saraev’s brother stated, the military unofficially told them that the heart of the SVO participant could not stand it due to fright, and the official circumstances of the incident have not yet been set forth. Additional doubts arose when the fighter’s commander contacted Saraev’s family and denied the version of fear as the cause of cardiac arrest.

As a result, due to the fact that the man allegedly did not receive battle wounds, his relatives fear that they will not receive payments – widows and other close relatives of the fighters are entitled to several million rubles. The family wants to prove that Saraev was in fact a hero and receive this payment

The soldier’s brother is sure that the soldier’s command “has some kind of interest” in voicing the version of heart failure.

When concluding the contract, Saraev successfully passed the medical examination

According to the brother of the serviceman, during his lifetime he did not complain about his heart, and besides, with serious problems, Sarajevo would not have been accepted into service in the Armed Forces.

The approved list of diagnoses for which a Russian will not be accepted into contract service during the mobilization period mentions heart disease accompanied by functional class III heart failure, as well as stage II hypertension with stage II arterial hypertension in the presence of cerebral disorders.

What did the soldier’s family find out after opening the coffin?

To obtain an autopsy, the serviceman’s mother was forced to write numerous requests to city authorities – from the city administration to the prosecutor’s office, only after which the authorities allowed the coffin to be opened. It is noted that it was opened in the presence of police officers, and a report was drawn up based on the results.

The fighter’s brother reports that bruises and burns were found on Saraev’s body. Whether the injuries were incompatible with life is still unknown – this will have to be determined by forensic experts

The city’s military commissar, Evgeniy Kudinov, also speaks about this. According to him, relatives of Sarajevo can contact the Investigative Committee, and if a criminal case is initiated, new studies will be ordered that will establish the truth.