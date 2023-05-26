In Novokuznetsk, a woman left her five-year-old son in an open car and went to a nightclub

In Novokuznetsk, a 28-year-old woman left her son in an open car and went with friends to a nightclub. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Kemerovo region in Telegram.

At night, a boy crying in a car parked on Ordzhonikidze Street was noticed by passers-by. The frozen five-year-old child was taken out of the Renault Duster by the police who arrived at the scene.

“The boy was frightened, he had no outerwear and shoes. The engine of the car did not work, and it was cold in the cabin at night, ”the ministry’s press service said. The police put the child in a patrol car and called the inspectors of the Juvenile Affairs Unit (PDN).

The boy’s mother, who returned from the club, clarified that she had come to Novokuznetsk from Prokopyevsk with friends and a child. She explained that she left her son to sleep in the car, and she decided to go to an entertainment venue. A protocol was drawn up against the woman, it is known that she is already registered with the PDN.

Earlier it was reported that residents of Khabarovsk left their three-year-old daughter in a locked car in a 30-degree heat and went shopping. An administrative protocol was drawn up against the Russians.