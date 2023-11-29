Russian woman Dvizova, killed in Turkey, tried to deprive her ex-husband of parental rights

Russian woman Irina Dvizova, who was killed in Turkey, tried to deprive her ex-husband Andrei Kushlevich of parental rights. Writes about this RIA News with a link to the judicial database.

According to the source, the court decision came into force in June 2023. Its details have not been disclosed. The publication also reports that Dvizova’s first husband was former member of the Norilsk City Council Otar Uzarashvili, who passed away in 2011.

Earlier it became known that the bodies of a 42-year-old Russian woman and her 15-year-old daughter Dayana, wrapped in sheets and tied with rope, were found on a steep slope in the Turkish resort area of ​​Bodrum. According to Dvizova’s son, his stepfather, a citizen of Lithuania and France, Andrei Kushlevich, may be involved in the murder. The police are investigating the crime.