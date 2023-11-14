Al Rabiaa showed a video of the abducted Russian woman with dual citizenship Tsurkova

Russian-Israeli citizen Elizaveta Tsurkova, abducted several months ago by Shiite militias in Iraq, was shown in a video released by Iraqi TV channel Al Rabiaa. In it, she admitted to working for the intelligence services of Israel and the United States.

Tsurkova stated that, as an agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Mossad, she came to Syria in 2019 to establish ties between Israel and anti-government forces. After that, the Russian woman claims, she went on a subversive mission to Iraq to incite hostility between Shiites.

The woman also openly criticizes Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip and claims that the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is controlled by his wife Sarah and son Yair.

My name is Elizaveta Tsurkova, I am a citizen of Israel, I am 37 years old. (…) The Israeli government is doing nothing for my release, although I am now in very difficult conditions. I appeal to my family and friends so that they try to achieve my release as soon as possible so that I can return to them See also Abu Dhabi Global hosts business leaders in Israel Elizaveta Tsurkovakidnapped citizen of Russia and Israel

The family of the Russian woman commented on the video

Tsurkova’s sister Emma gave a comment to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, in which she doubted the veracity of the words spoken by the Russian woman on camera.

We are glad to see our Lisa alive. We will not comment on the content of her statements as it is clear that she was forced to make them Emma Tsurkovasister of a kidnapped Russian woman

The family also noted that the video was apparently filmed relatively recently and its release would be an important step towards returning the hostage home.

The kidnapping of a Russian woman and the Israeli reaction

On July 5, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that Tsurkova, who went missing in March, was being held by the pro-Iranian group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq. The department added that she entered the republic on a Russian passport for scientific purposes.

Russia commented on the kidnapping of Tsurkova

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not have information about the kidnapping of a Russian citizen in Iraq and will contact the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev indicated, that there have been no requests to the Russian Embassy in Iraq regarding Elizaveta Tsurkova, who was allegedly kidnapped on the territory of this country. He noted that, according to the rules of operation of diplomatic missions, if a problem arises with a Russian citizen, you need to contact a diplomatic consular mission. Such an appeal, according to the diplomat, should be sent by the citizen’s family, relatives or friends.

Activities of Tsurkova

Tsurkova is a scholar and expert on Syria and the Middle East. She visited Iraq on a Russian passport as part of her doctoral work and research for Princeton University. According to Israeli radio Kan, her scientific work was devoted to comparing the movement of supporters of the Iraqi Shiite imam Muqtada al-Sadr (Sadrists) and the Lebanese formations. Before her abduction, Tsurkova conducted field research in Iraq and Lebanon.