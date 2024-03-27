A Russian woman justified terrorism in Crocus City Hall: who is she, what did she say?

A Nizhny Novgorod schoolgirl was deprived of benefits because of her gratitude for the terrorist attack in Crocus

The police came to a resident of Lipetsk and conducted a search in her house after the Russian woman said about a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow. A woman on the stream stated that few people were killed in Crocus.

I drank. I drank a lot. And as if I had energy… aggression began to flow. Yes, of course, I regret it. Under no circumstances do I want people to be killed. I admit my guilt. I said this out of anger, because… Well, because, because. I said things that I probably wouldn't have said sober. resident of Lipetsk

A search was conducted at the Russian woman’s place of residence, during which items of evidentiary value were seized. After the fact, an inspection is carried out, within the framework of which a comprehensive psychological and linguistic study is ordered.

Russian schoolgirl deprived of scholarship after video thanking shooters

A schoolgirl from Nizhny Novgorod was deprived of the city mayor's scholarship because she thanked the terrorists on social networks for the shooting at Crocus City Hall. The girl became the winner of personal payments several months ago. The Nizhny Novgorod schoolgirl received it for “for outstanding abilities and high results in the field of culture and art in 2023.”

In the video that she published on social networks, she said that because of the terrorist attack she would not go to Moscow, which means she could continue to drink alcohol.

“I’ve been drinking for a week straight now. Since some kind of terrorist attack occurred, that means I’m not going to Moscow. So, mom canceled the tickets,” she said in the video, which local residents later saw and complained to the city administration.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Globallookpress.com

It turned out that the minor had in the past received gratitude from the mayor's office for her achievements in the field of culture. She also tried to qualify for the music TV show “The Voice”. After some time, the schoolgirl published a video with an apology. Despite admitting guilt, she was deprived of grants and a personal scholarship.

Another man justifying terrorism was detained in Bashkortostan

In the Republic of Bashkortostan after statements about the terrorist attack in Crocus on the same day was detained resident of Sterlitamak blogger Rustam Abasalyamov born in 1980. He was taken to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, where he apologized for his behavior and admitted that he was broadcasting online while drunk. “We don’t have fucking mourning in Bashkiria… Fuck it there in Moscow with your f***ing as you want,” he said on the stream. During the police interrogation, the man repented and admitted his guilt.

See also South Korean Air Force begins regular exercises In my videos, I said disastrously wrong and terrible things to attract attention. Now I realize that with my words I could incite ethnic hatred by playing on people’s feelings. This is unacceptable and inhumane. I apologize to all the multinational people of Russia Rustam Abasalyamovresident of Sterlitamak

The police are conducting an investigation into him. Now the man faces a case under the article on justification of terrorism.

Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters

Also the day before, a citizen of one of the Central Asian republics was detained in St. Petersburg for comments about the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. A foreigner under an anonymous account left approving comments under the news about the tragedy and thought that they would not be able to expose him. However, the security forces identified the man and came to his home, after which he apologized and promised not to write such messages again.

The issue of initiating a case under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls for terrorist activities committed using the Internet”) is being decided.

In addition, journalist Nikolai Konashenok, the husband of the general director of New Holland, was detained for publicly justifying terrorism, who wrot