A woman who hid her dead son in a pantry for a month will be tried in the Kaluga region

In the Kaluga region, a 23-year-old resident of Obninsk will be judged, who for a month hid the body of her infant son who had rotted alive in a closet. This is reported by the prosecutor’s office of the Kaluga region on its site.

According to the department, the Russian woman periodically left the child unattended and fed him once a day, wasting her time trying to arrange a personal life. When rotting appeared on the baby’s skin, the woman did not go to the hospital. This led to the deterioration of the child’s condition, and as a result, her son died.

According to the prosecutor’s office, having discovered that the child had died, his mother was afraid of responsibility, wrapped the body in diapers, put it in a suitcase and hid it in the closet of the apartment in which she continued to live. A month later, the dead baby was found by the woman’s relatives.

A criminal case was opened against the Russian woman for murder with special cruelty. She faces up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Earlier, a resident of Yekaterinburg gave birth to a boy in her apartment, after which she killed him. The mother put her son’s body in a plastic bag and threw it into a dumpster near the house. As Lente.ru was told in the Investigative Committee, the woman was sentenced to two years of restriction of freedom.