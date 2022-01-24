A Russian tourist who visited Italy found out from a local friend what they really think about Russian girls in the country. She spoke about this in a personal blog on the platform. “Yandex.Zen”.

According to a friend of the traveler, Italian men can easily determine by their appearance that a girl is from Russia or Ukraine. Women from Eastern Europe are given out by grooming and elegance, in some cases absolutely inappropriate – floor-length dresses or high heels.

“It is not customary for girls to dress up for any reason, all these heels, miniskirts, or floor-length dresses … I myself noticed this when I was in Moscow and St. Petersburg, it was cold, but the weather, apparently, , does not stop. I remember how a girl walked on ice in boots with heels. This is strange!” – the Russian woman conveyed the comment of a friend.

Also, the author of the blog shared a common opinion that she often heard in Italy: local men look better than women – they are more beautiful, well-groomed, tidy. In support of this, a domestic tourist told how she visited an Italian friend and was shocked by the amount of his personal care products.

However, she disagreed with her friend’s opinion. “In general, it seems to me that in recent years a much smaller number of women in Russia have dressed like this, it is rather a stereotype that has firmly entrenched in the minds of foreigners who saw similar pictures more than 10 years ago,” she concluded.

Earlier in December, a Russian tourist visited Milan and found out from an Italian friend his true opinion about Russians. The first thing that shocked the foreigner the most was the driving style of the Russian people.