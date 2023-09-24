A resident of Astrakhan fell from the 8th floor while washing windows and survived

In Astrakhan, a girl fell from the eighth floor of a building while washing windows and survived; she was saved by doctors at the Alexander-Mariinsky Hospital. This is reported by RIA News.

The victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition by ambulance. A computed tomography scan revealed that the Russian woman, in particular, had a brain contusion, fractures of the scapula, spine, sacrum, pelvic bones, closed fractures of the sternum and ten ribs, liver rupture, and intra-abdominal bleeding.

A month later, the patient’s condition stabilized. Motor functions in the left lower limb were completely restored. In the right, the strength is reduced, the woman cannot walk yet, she has been scheduled for a consultation with a neurosurgeon.

