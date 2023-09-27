A Russian woman complained about her holiday without water and electricity at the Victoria Hotel in Tuapse

The Russian woman rested in a hotel in the resort town of Tuapse and complained about the lack of electricity and water supply. Her review was published in Telegram-chat “Olginka”.

“We were filming [номер] in the Victoria Hotel, it was flooded after the flood, a day without water and light, with an infant, they carried water themselves to the third floor,” the tourist described her emotions with these phrases.

Related materials:

She clarified that the trip took place back in July, but the hotel administration never returned the money to her, although she promised to do so within ten working days.

Some chat users supported the Russian woman. “If people paid in advance for 10 days and stayed for 2, then the money for 8 days must be returned. Period”, “Return is a matter of good will. But since you promised, be consistent and keep your word,” the users wrote.

However, there were also those who considered the tourist’s complaints unfounded. “Don’t come to Olginka, make money from Turkey – and you will have conditions and a refund upon request, but this is not certain,” one of the subscribers was indignant.

Earlier, another Russian woman went on vacation to the Tuapse sanatorium and was outraged by the operating schedule of the indoor seawater pool, which was located on its territory. She didn’t like the fact that the huge swimming pool with hydromassage points, sauna and hammam only worked on time, which she said was “a relic of the past.”