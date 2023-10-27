A traveler from Russia visited China and spoke about the arrangement of apartments of local residents. She shared her impressions on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“It’s hard for a Russian person to imagine this,” this is how the Russian woman described what she saw. She said that she tried to rent a house and most of the options were unsuitable.

For example, in one apartment the toilet turned out not to have a toilet bowl, but to have a hole in the floor. “The Chinese believe that doing things this way is better for the body, so even expensive apartments can have just such a toilet installed,” the author explained. The blogger added that instead of a shower stall, there was only a hose with a nozzle and a drain in the room.

The Russian woman also noted that the kitchen was very small: without a stove, oven or even a refrigerator. “Just a sink and a small place where you could cut something if you wanted,” she said indignantly.

The refrigerator was in the bedroom near the bed. “The fact that it buzzed terribly (not to mention the aesthetic part) did not bother the Chinese,” the tourist complained. She emphasized that from the windows of the house there was a view of two garbage heaps on either side of the entrance.

Earlier, a Russian travel blogger told what apartments in North Korea look like. “Why might there be no furniture in the bedroom? A bed is a luxury and is expensive,” he shared.