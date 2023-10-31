A Russian traveler visited Italy and compared local women with Russians. She shared her opinion on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author said that manicure, eyelash extension and lip augmentation services are not so common in Italy. According to the tourist, Italian women accept themselves as they are. “This is clearly worth learning, self-confidence is always needed,” she used this phrase to describe her impressions.

The blogger also noticed that Italian women, including older ladies, have very beautiful hair. “How they take care of them even in old age! Here this is, perhaps, the number one service for women (and for men),” the author added.

She noted the self-sufficiency of Italian women and their desire for independence. According to the blogger, in the country there is no such pressure regarding marriage as in Russia. “In Italy, women are confident that they are always beautiful and desirable, and are not afraid to wait,” she explained. Moreover, local girls do not mind providing for themselves.

Earlier, the same travel blogger talked with Italian friends and learned from them about offensive stereotypes about Russian women. She found out that, according to residents of Italy, Russian women change a lot after childbirth, and also look worse at age than Italian women.