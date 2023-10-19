In Krasnoye Selo, a girl attacked a National Guard member while trying to escape from an inspection.

In Krasnoye Selo in St. Petersburg, a girl was detained for attacking an employee of the Russian Guard while attempting to check documents. This is reported by “78.ru” and publishes a video of the incident.

The footage shows how two National Guard members approached the young people at a traffic light to check their documents. At this time, the girl tried to escape from the employees by running across the road. When one of the Russian Guards caught up with her, she struck him several times on the head and legs.

According to the publication, the girl was helped to be detained by arriving reinforcements. She spat and used obscene language.

Earlier in the Kurgan region, a 39-year-old local resident was detained for attacking a National Guard employee with a knife.