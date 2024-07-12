V1.ru: In Volgograd, a man who was in an apartment with police officers fell out of a window

In Volgograd, a 30-year-old man with red hair, who was in an apartment in handcuffs next to police officers, fell out of a fourth-floor window. About this reported regional portal V1.ru.

As the publication found out, everything happened in one of the houses in the village of Rechnikov on Lazorevaya Street. Presumably, the operatives came to the Russian’s apartment because he was suspected of distributing pornographic materials involving children. The man, according to a neighbor who acted as a witness, took advantage of the moment when the police were distracted and rushed to the open window. It was not possible to save him after the fall.

“They caught him on the street, handcuffed him and brought him into the apartment. He was our neighbor, he lived alone, right across the street,” one of the residents of the building shared.

According to neighbors, the man often experimented with changing his appearance. Recently, he had bright red hair. In addition, residents described him as a withdrawn but polite person.

A friend of the Volgograd resident claims that he has never been involved in distributing pornography. Law enforcement and investigative agencies have not commented on what happened in the apartment.

