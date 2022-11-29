A father with many children from the Chelyabinsk region, who joined the Wagner PMC, died during the SVO

A father with many children from the Chelyabinsk region, 43-year-old Albert Kireev, who joined the Wagner private military company (PMC), died during a special military operation in Ukraine. Information about the death of the Russian was confirmed by the deputy of the Kuluevsky rural settlement Larisa Zhabina, transmits portal 74.RU.

Kireev graduated from the Chelyabinsk Tank School in 2001 with a degree in tank engineer. Later he served in Chelyabinsk in the GUFSIN. The Russian volunteered for a special operation in August.

“Albert decided to go through Wagner PMC and signed a contract with them. He didn’t tell his mom, she didn’t even know. Now we are trying to find out in the military registration and enlistment office whether it is possible to assign him the Hero of Russia, ”shared the sister of the deceased.

Kireev left three minor children from different marriages. Before the start of the SVO, he lived with a woman, for whom, before leaving for the front, he issued a power of attorney to receive payments. Now, according to the military sister, she refuses to help other children.

The administration of the Argayash region promised to help the Kireev family. It was decided to bury the 43-year-old tanker in Kuluyevo.

Earlier, the military registration and enlistment office of Miass announced the death in Ukraine of a large 41-year-old Vasily Zhukov, who fought in Chechnya.

Before that, in the Sverdlovsk region, they talked about the death of the father of four children. The man went to serve from Nevyansk and died in the Donbass on October 7.