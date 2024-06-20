Police arrested 4 participants in the shootout in Yekaterinburg

Police arrested four participants in a shooting conflict in the courtyard of a residential building in Yekaterinburg. Valery Gorelykh, head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Sverdlovsk Region, told Lenta.ru.

The identities of the hooligans who fled the scene of the incident were established by criminal investigation officers. According to the police, the night conflict occurred on June 16 on Sovetskaya Street in the Kirovsky district of the city. A group of young people made loud noise on the street; they were reprimanded by a local resident named Danil, an electrician who lives with his wife and three children. However, his words had no effect; in response, the hooligans were rude to him. Then the man with many children took a registered hunting rifle “MR 27 M” from the safe, went out into the yard and fired one warning shot into the air. The hooligans started shooting at him and then ran away.

After the incident, Danil confessed to the police and gave an explanation. His opponents, brought to the department, turned out to have fired from empty weapons. A written undertaking not to leave the city was taken from the Yekaterinburg resident, and his gun was confiscated. An administrative case has been opened against him for shooting in the wrong place.

His opponents were also brought to administrative responsibility for hooliganism and arrested for a period of 12 to 13 days. The police found out that a young man named Bakir, born in 1991, a native of the former Soviet republic, fired from a cold pistol. He stated that he threw the weapon into Lake Shartash.

