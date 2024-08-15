A Russian who made his way to Sudzha to see his family showed what he saw in the city

A man with many children made his way to Sudzha under fire from Ukrainian soldiers to his family and showed what he saw. The video he shot was published by the publication Regnum in Telegram.

In a short video, the Russian showed deserted streets. “Explosions can be heard,” he commented on what was happening.

According to the man, he did not see either Russian or Ukrainian soldiers in Sudzha. He also reported the aftermath of the shelling and its victims that he saw. The Russian did not specify whether he was talking about civilians or military personnel.

Earlier, a resident of the Kursk region single-handedly took nine children out of Sudzha. She said that she did not want to leave her home. “A large farm. There was everything. And now there is nothing,” the Russian woman complained.