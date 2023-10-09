In Novosibirsk, a man who broke his back spent a day in a well

In Novosibirsk, a man fell into a well and spent a day there with a broken back. This was reported on Monday, October 9 Telegram-channel “Emergency Incident Novosibirsk”.

The local resident was discovered by a passerby who heard screams from an open well. Rescuers arrived at the scene and rescued the victim.

The Russian was hospitalized. No other details about his condition were provided. How exactly he fell into the well is unknown. The danger zone was fenced off.

Earlier, in the Leninsky district of Nizhny Novgorod, an 18-year-old boy fell into a sewer manhole. He was found without signs of life.