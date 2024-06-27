A man will be convicted in Moscow for the murder of an acquaintance in 2003

In Moscow, investigators have completed a criminal investigation into a local resident who in 2003 killed an acquaintance at the entrance. Lenta.ru was informed about this in the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The man is accused under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He fully admitted his guilt. His case has been sent to court.

According to investigators, on September 3, 2003, the defendant drank and attacked an acquaintance at the entrance of a residential building. The Muscovite stabbed the man twice, inflicting life-threatening injuries on the victim. After this, the accused fled.

