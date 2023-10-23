Russian Gore, who worked in the Israeli intelligence services, spoke about the fight against terrorists

Russian Ravid Gore, a former soldier of the Israel Defense Forces – IDF – and an employee of the Israeli special services, in an interview with Lenta.ru spoke about the fight against terrorists in the Jewish state.

In 2004, the Public Transport Security Service was created in Israel – and Gore was one of the first recruits. According to him, at that moment the service was in dire need of personnel: buses in Jerusalem were being blown up almost every month.

“Once I almost got on such a bus myself: I left the house and realized that I had forgotten my ID, which gave me the right to free travel. I returned home, was upset that I missed the bus, and then found out that it exploded,” Gore said.

Virtually every resident of Jerusalem or his relative at that time witnessed the terrorist attack. Therefore, the main task for employees of the Public Transport Security Service was to indicate their presence at transport facilities. Potential criminals should have seen that there were a lot of guards on the line, who were closely monitoring what was happening and approaching all suspicious persons to check.

“The security guards’ task is to intercept a potential intruder before he approaches the bus stop or bus. They told us this: “When a terrorist looks at you, he should want to explode in another place,” emphasized Ravid Gor.

The attack by Hamas militants on the border areas of Israel on October 7 provoked another escalation of the situation in the Middle East. After a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, units of the radical Palestinian movement penetrated into Israel – this invasion was the largest since 1973. During the operation, which the Palestinians called Al-Aqsa, about 1,300 Israelis did not survive, and approximately 200 civilians were taken hostage.