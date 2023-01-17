In Bryansk, they gave five years to a resident of the Saratov region, who was going to fight against Russia

In Bryansk, the court gave five years in a strict regime colony to 22-year-old resident of the Saratov region Kirill Belousov, who was going to fight against Russia. This is reported RIA News.

He fully admitted his guilt.

The young man worked as a salesman. After the start of the special operation, he began to correspond with a recruiter from Ukraine and prepare to participate in hostilities against the Russian Federation on the side of the Freedom of Russia legion. At the direction of the curator, he arrived in Bryansk, from where he got by bus to the border village of Belaya Berezka. There he was detained by the FSB.

Earlier it was reported that in Krasnoyarsk the trial of a Russian who was going to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine began.