In the Bryansk region, a man was sentenced to 8 years for trying to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Bryansk region, a Russian citizen Pyotr Kolistratov was sentenced, found guilty of attempted treason and illegal border crossing. About this on Thursday, January 11, in his Telegram– channel reports the United Press Service of the Courts of General Jurisdiction of the Bryansk Region.

As the court found, Kolistratov tried to join the ranks of one of the radical nationalist armed formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He developed a route to cross the border, being in contact with Ukrainian recruiters. Arrived in Bryansk, where he purchased a boat to cross the water barrier. However, he failed to complete his plan and was detained by FSB officers. The court sentenced the convict to eight years in a general regime colony.