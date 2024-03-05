In the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, a resident who tried to burn his wife and her lover will appear in court

In the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (KCR), a 55-year-old local resident who tried to burn his wife and her lover will appear in court. The regional prosecutor's office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The man is accused of attempted murder of two persons and damage to property by arson. According to investigators, on the night of December 17, 2023, the defendant learned about his wife’s infidelity and decided to deal with her and her lover. To do this, he came to his rival’s house, where he believed his wife was located, doused the building with gasoline, set it on fire and disappeared.

The victim managed to get out of the burning house; the woman was not with him at that time. The defendant was detained and taken into custody.

