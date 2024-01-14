Shot: a man was detained in Krasnodar for setting fire to railway equipment for $200

Security forces detained a suspect in a terrorist attack on the Krasnodar-Sortirovochny-Pashkovskaya section. How did I find out? Telegram– Shot channel, a 24-year-old Russian set fire to railway equipment for the promised $200 in cryptocurrency.

According to the publication, the man was corresponding with a user with a Ukrainian phone number. In December, a resident of Krasnodar opened and set fire to a cabinet for supplying lubricant to the rails. Then a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In the suspect's apartment, investigators found tools that were used to open the equipment. In addition, a glass jar and several plastic containers were found on the citizen; they contained green plant substances that looked like drugs, and three Lyrica tablets.

Now a resident of Krasnodar has been placed in an isolation ward. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Earlier it was reported6 that in the Moscow region, police identified two teenagers who set fire to a relay cabinet on the stretch between the Boys and Yanichkino stations.

The suspects said that they committed a crime for the sake of money that they were promised in one of the messengers.