A man who raped and tied a girl to a railing was found in St. Petersburg 21 years ago

In St. Petersburg, a man was identified who raped and left a bound 14-year-old girl 21 years ago. This is reported by “Fontanka“.

According to investigators, the maniac Maxim Morozov, known as the maniac Handbag, turned out to be the rapist. In September 2002, he attacked a teenager at the entrance and, threatening with a knife, took him to the fire escape. There, the maniac forced the teenager to undress, after which he tied him up, abused him and disappeared. At the same time, the man took all the things of the victim, and left her naked and tied to the railing.

In 2005, Morozov was sentenced to 20 years for similar crimes.

