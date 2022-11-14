Kaliningrader who killed a 1.5-year-old child with a hammer was sentenced to 19 years in prison

The Kaliningrad regional court passed a sentence on a 51-year-old resident of the Slavsky district, who killed the young son of his friend. This is reported RIA News.

The man was sentenced to 19 years in prison. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime penal colony.

As the investigation established, on November 10, 2021, the Russian, being in a state of intoxication, took the crying boy to the stairs, where he hit his head on the steps several times, after which he hit the child’s head with a hammer. He hid the boy’s body in the attic, but subsequently took part in the search for the child.

Earlier in Moscow, a man committed suicide after beating his nine-year-old nephew with a hammer. Muscovite contracted COVID-19 in the hospital, where he was due to kidney problems. After that, he began to have mental problems, because of which he had to go to doctors and take antidepressants. On the day of the tragedy, the brother of his wife and his family came to visit the Russian. At some point, the man pushed his nephew into the room and began to beat him with a hammer.