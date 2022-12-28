Near Pskov, a man will be tried for the murder of a 19-year-old businessman from Belarus

In the Pskov region will judge a resident of St. Petersburg, accused of murdering a businessman from Belarus 19 years ago. On Wednesday, December 28, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A man who has been living all these years under a false name was detained in St. Petersburg on a case of fraud and counterfeiting. However, during the transfer to the Pskov region, he confessed to the murder of a Belarusian businessman.

The detainee said that in 2003 he was hiding in Belarus under an assumed name from the Russian court. But on September 27, he decided to accompany the victim as a security guard on a business trip to Russia. During the trip, he quarreled with a businessman, killed him near a cafe in the Pskov region and disappeared. The case file has been sent to court.

