A Russian who attended a festival in Israel called what was happening surrealism

A Russian living in Israel and attending the Nature Party music festival in the south of the country told how he managed to escape from Hamas members who were shooting at cars. He revealed the circumstances of what happened in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the man, when the attack began, he was walking to his car to change clothes and heard the festival announce that all participants must leave immediately. He noted that many participants in the event made the mistake of starting to assemble tents at that moment, and this could have cost them their lives.

“I look: rockets are flying, they are blown up by the Dome, explosions are heard, while trance from the stage is still playing from behind. I stood there and didn’t understand what was happening at all,” the speaker shared his memories and called the incident surreal.

After this, the Russian jumped into the car and headed towards the main road, but it soon became clear that the militants were shooting at the cars. “Suddenly a white jeep appeared in the field and started firing towards the road. All the drivers scattered,” the man shared.

After this, according to him, the participants who fled from the festival managed to take refuge in one settlement until the arrival of the Israeli army. Sitting in cover, he heard the area being shelled. “We were already thinking through a plan – where to run if they suddenly burst in. Helicopters and drones have already flown. In short, war! Four hours later, the IDF army finally arrived, about 30 people with machine guns, and it became calmer,” the relocant said.

The man later managed to get out and drive home unharmed in Tel Aviv.

Earlier on October 8, it became known that Hamas soldiers kidnapped about 10 girls from the Nature Party electronic music festival in Israel. It was clarified that Russian citizens could also be among the hostages.

On October 7, militants from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of a military operation in Gaza. A large-scale gathering of reservists was also announced.