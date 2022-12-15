The 64-year-old Russian went fishing and broke both legs there. The press service of the regional Ministry of Health reportedthat the man turned to the hospital in Fryazino, near Moscow, only the next day.

“Having slipped, he collapsed and received an open fracture of both legs. Like a real hero (in fact, you don’t need to do this), the man decided not to go to the hospital, but somehow got home, wrapped his shins with a bandage and went to bed, ”the press release says.

By the time the Russian turned to the medical facility, an infection had got into his wounds. The doctors performed an emergency operation and installed the Ilizarov apparatus, which allows him to compare and properly heal all the fragments. The fisherman will have to walk with the apparatus for about two months. In addition, the man is treated with antibiotics.

