A criminal case was opened against a Russian policeman who attacked at Luzhniki

Russian investigators opened a criminal case under Article 318 (“Use of violence dangerous to life or health of a representative of power”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against a man who started a fight before entering the “Hands Up” concert.

About this on Tuesday, July 25, in his Telegram-channel reports the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, the 47-year-old accused was detained, in the near future the ICR officers will go to court to select a measure of restraint for him and place him in a pre-trial detention center for the duration of the investigation. July 24 Rustik Veliyev, bought a ticket for the performance of the group “Hands Up” in Luzhniki. However, the police did not let the man inside, because he was in a state of extreme intoxication. Then the intruder began to beat them.

He managed to hit one policeman in the face with his fist, and hit the second one hard on the leg, after which he was tied up and sent to the department.