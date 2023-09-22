Near Arkhangelsk, a father who beat his 7-year-old son was sentenced to probation

In the Arkhangelsk region, a court sentenced a 34-year-old local resident who beat his seven-year-old son. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The man was found guilty under paragraph “d” of part 2 of Article 117 (“Torture of a minor”) and Article 156 (“Improper performance of duties of raising a minor by a parent, combined with cruel treatment of a minor”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sentenced to suspended imprisonment.

According to the department, from September to November 2022, the father in Severodvinsk treated the boy roughly and beat him. He caused the child psychological and physical suffering. School staff reported everything to the police after they saw bruises on the student.

It is noted that the boy was placed in a specialized center. The issue of depriving the head of the family of parental rights and collecting alimony from him is also being resolved.