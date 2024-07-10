A resident of the Moscow region was too embarrassed to ask to open the door and fell out of the window

A resident of the Moscow region went to visit, was too embarrassed to ask to open the door and fell out of the window. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, the Russian met new acquaintances at night at the entrance to one of the residential buildings in Korolev. One of the man’s new acquaintances offered to spend the night at his place, and in the morning he got up earlier than the others and went to work.

There were still a few people in the apartment who might know where another set of keys was, but the man didn’t wake them. Instead, he tied together some sheets, tried to climb down from the window, and fell from the height.

The doctors who arrived at the scene of the tragedy were unable to help the Russian.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow a two-year-old boy fell from the window of the 11th floor of a residential building on Soyuzny Prospekt.