In Kuban, a court sentenced Nozdrinov to 8.5 years for fake news about the Russian Armed Forces

The Novokubansky District Court sentenced local resident Alexander Nozdrinov to 8.5 years in prison for spreading fake news about the Russian army. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the joint press service of the regional courts.

The man was found guilty under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces”). He is also prohibited from engaging in activities related to working in the media for a period of four years after serving his sentence.

The court found that on March 6, 2022, Nozdrinov published photographs on a messenger channel with inscriptions discrediting the Russian military during a special operation, the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia clarified to Lente.ru. He received a monetary reward from the user as a thank you. The man was detained by FSB officers.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a court sentenced a local resident to six years in prison for spreading fake news about the Russian army.