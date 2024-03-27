A Sevastopol resident who set off fireworks on a day of mourning was forced to apologize on camera

A resident of Sevastopol was forced to apologize on camera after setting off fireworks on the day of national mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Mash on the wave”.

The publication posted a video in which a man against the backdrop of the Russian flag apologizes to everyone he might have offended, says that he did not know about the day of national mourning and promises that he will not repeat such an act. Also, as “Mash on the Wave” reported, the Russian will be given an administrative fine under the article on violation of rules during an emergency.

Earlier it was reported that a schoolgirl from Nizhny Novgorod was deprived of a scholarship after publishing a video in which she thanked the terrorists from the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

On March 22, a group of armed men attacked visitors to Crocus City Hall; later explosions occurred in the building and a fire started. After some time, part of the roof above the concert hall collapsed. Later, the suspects were detained in the Bryansk region.