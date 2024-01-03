Latvijas Avīze: a Russian was detained in Latvia on suspicion of espionage

Latvian law enforcement agencies detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of espionage for Moscow. About it reports Latvian newspaper Latvijas Avīze.

As law enforcement officers indicate, the suspect “collected and transferred information about critical infrastructure and military facilities in Latvia to Russian intelligence services.” However, the identity of the detainee is not disclosed.

Earlier, a court in Lublin, Poland, sentenced 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for espionage, working for Russian intelligence and sabotage against Poland.