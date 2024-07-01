A Russian was beaten to death in front of his children for refusing to pay for travel to a tourist center

In the Irkutsk region, a man was beaten to death for refusing to pay for passage through a barrier on the territory of a tourist center. About it reports Readovka.

The wife of the deceased’s brother, Irina, told the publication that two families went to the Bratsk Reservoir. Considering that one of the women was pregnant and that he had children, the driver decided to return along another, better-maintained road that passed through the territory of one of the recreation centers.

Their way was blocked by a security guard at the checkpoint, who demanded payment for the ride. Having succumbed to provocation, the man tried to ram the barrier. The car was chased by the owner of the base, the security guard and their accomplice. Having caught up with the driver, they began beating him in front of the children. The victim died from injuries in the ambulance.

During the investigation, only one person was detained. Later, the tourist center demanded compensation for material damages from the family of the deceased for the broken barrier.