A Russian citizen was detained in Georgia, who was wanted by Interpol at the request of the Russian side. About this on Thursday, January 21, reported Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

“As a result of joint operational-search activities, officers of the criminal police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a Russian citizen, who was wanted by the Interpol red circular, A.L. in Batumi, in the place of temporary residence. The investigation established that this person has been in Georgia since January 2020, ”the publication says.

According to the agency, Russia announced the search for A.L. at the national level in August 2020, and in November of the same year, the Interpol General Secretariat put him on the international wanted list using a red circular.

The Russian is accused of creating a criminal organization, kidnapping, organizing prostitution, involving minors in prostitution, debauchery against minors by an organized group of persons, as well as deliberately causing moderate harm to health.

In December, it was reported that the Spanish national police had detained in Adeje, on the island of Tenerife, a 56-year-old Russian who was put on the international wanted list by the Russian Federation. The man is suspected of fraud and embezzlement of € 900 thousand.