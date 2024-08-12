A Russian travel blogger visited the US and admitted that he finds it hard to blame people who ridicule the country and its people. He shared his opinion in his personal blog called “#dowhatyouwant” on the Zen platform.

The traveler called the Americans extremely primitive people who “know nothing about anything and understand nothing.”

“There is absolutely nothing to talk about with such people, except to discuss the menu of this or that eatery, talk about the weather and about who, how and where spent the weekend. It is not surprising that representatives of other races and nations are often not interested in spending time in the company of narrow-minded and primitive Americans,” the Russian noted.

The author of the publication also emphasized that no matter what the cultural program of a particular event in the United States, its integral part is always the endless consumption of food in incredible quantities.

Earlier, another Russian blogger revealed to her compatriots the “bitter truth” about the United States. She compared the residents of this country to children who “eat away their problems and dissatisfaction with burgers.”