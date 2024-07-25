A Russian traveler visited Tajikistan and told what he remembered about the local women. He shared his impressions in his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author, he was surprised by the abundance of beautiful girls in the country. “Luxurious black hair, big eyes, dark skin – real oriental beauties,” he wrote.

The Russian noted that women in the villages differ greatly from city women in the way they dress and take care of themselves. For example, to maintain the quality of their hair, they use sour milk instead of cosmetics.

In addition, they like to put in gold crowns. “Due to old habits and traditions, it is believed that gold teeth are a sign of beauty,” the traveler concluded.

The same travel blogger described family relationships in Tajikistan with the words “men have rights, women don’t.” He added that sometimes husbands beat their wives “as a preventative measure.”