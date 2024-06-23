A Russian travel blogger visited a mountain village in Tajikistan and described the local toilet with the phrase “the harshest toilet I have ever seen.” He shared his impressions on his personal blog called TrueStory Travel on the Zen platform.

The author of the publication admitted that the toilet in the pasture made a great impression on him. According to the Russian, the village residents approach the construction of such a structure thoroughly. “First, a suitable place is chosen for it – since the surrounding area is dominated by rocky soil, and we need to find a place with soft soil,” he said.

People use heavy cobblestones to build walls. Local girls bring them to the construction site, and the shepherd is already engaged in construction. After this, the girls dig an ordinary hole in the ground, which serves as a toilet, and then arrange the floor and roof using dry sticks and brushwood.

In addition, the Russian was amazed that instead of toilet paper, local residents use a special jug into which they collect water from a nearby stream.

“If the water in the jug suddenly runs out, it doesn’t matter. There are a lot of small flat stones on the floor – those will work too!” – concluded the traveler.

Earlier, another Russian travel blogger described houses in the mountain villages of Tajikistan with the phrase “as if you were in the Middle Ages.” He noted that people in such places live extremely poorly.