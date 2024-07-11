A Russian traveler visited Pakistan and told what surprised him about this Muslim country. He shared his observations in his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“Pakistan surprises constantly and literally every minute, around every corner in the city and every kilometer on the road,” are the words the author used to describe his impressions.

First of all, the Russian noted that the country’s residents speak English well and without an accent, because it is the second official language after Urdu.

Related materials:

He was also surprised that Pakistani visas are still filled out by hand, although the document itself is pasted into the passport. “I realized that very few travelers from Russia to Pakistan. After all, I received my visa in November, and its number was only 778,” the blogger added.

The tourist also noted that he was offered alcohol immediately upon arrival, although alcoholic drinks are prohibited in this Muslim country.

Earlier in Pakistan, angry Muslims beat and burned a tourist for desecrating the Koran. A mob stormed a police station and kidnapped a man whom law enforcement officers were trying to protect.