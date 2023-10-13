A Russian traveler and travel blogger visited North Korea and spoke about the ban on condoms in the country. He wrote about this on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“The reason is completely idiotic, if you think about it: it’s an obscene object,” the Russian explained. – That is, the fact that functionally it was made for you know what – bad, shameful, forbidden. (…) As a result, in a country where it is quite difficult to put every extra child on their feet, there is no simple means to control this process.”

According to the blogger, women’s tampons are also banned in the DPRK. “The reason is about the same: an obscene object invented by the unbridled West against the naturalness of a woman,” he added. “As a result, you can’t buy either one or the other in North Korean stores and pharmacies.”

Moreover, the author of the publication stated that Coca-Cola is officially banned in the country. North Korean authorities perceive the drink as a symbol of the US army, which is considered to be responsible for the division of Korea, as well as many other problems.

“Blue jeans are also prohibited in the country,” noted the traveler. — Black, gray and any other colors of jeans can be worn, but blue and light blue ones are not. And again the damned Americans are to blame, whose symbol of life is blue jeans.”

The Russian also said that the Internet, social networks, products for adults and even old newspapers are prohibited in the DPRK, so that people cannot compare promises made by the country’s leaders at different times.

Earlier in October, the same travel blogger and traveler dispelled a popular myth about North Korea. As the traveler noted, it is believed that in the DPRK there are almost no normal cars, and instead of them, almost only wood-burning trucks drive through the streets. However, the blogger broke this stereotype in the first hour after landing in Pyongyang.