Blogger “Zena” said that upon arrival in the DPRK, tourists do not have their phones taken away

A Russian travel blogger and traveler visited North Korea and destroyed popular stereotypes about the country. He spoke about this on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication emphasized that the DPRK did not live up to all his expectations. “It’s understandable: you read all sorts of things while preparing for a trip,” he added. “And the texts there are all about hunger, devastation, wretchedness, the cult of the Kims, phones are taken away, you can’t shoot videos, cameras are checked and the like.”

According to the Russian, already upon arrival in Pyongyang you understand that all this is not true. “And they didn’t take away our phones upon arrival, and at least gave us food after the plane, and no one even said anything about filming,” he explained. “But once upon a time buses for tourists really were like this, without windows, so that no one could see anything unnecessary.”

All this charm of closedness, totalitarianism, strict prohibitions, wild backwardness, the risk of arrest and danger for travelers is gradually dissolving and will forever remain in the past, the blogger believes. “Step by step, North Korea has become a little less closed and more like other countries,” he said.

Earlier, the same travel blogger revealed the cost of a good apartment in the country. A traveler says that housing in a new building in Pyongyang with laminate flooring, a bathroom and plastic windows can cost about 250 thousand dollars (24.3 million rubles). At the same time, there are no such concepts as mortgages and the real estate market in the country.