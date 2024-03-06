A Russian traveler visited India and said that the country struck him with poverty and an abundance of dirt. He shared his opinion on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that India is a country with a rich cultural heritage and an original way of life. “Only it will not be so easy to enjoy all this because of the total, all-consuming poverty, devastation, dirt and unsanitary conditions, which are absolutely impossible not to notice,” the Russian described his impressions with these words.

According to the blogger, he wanted to leave India on the first day. He said that there is so much garbage in cities that over time you stop noticing it. At the same time, ordinary Indians live in “exorbitant poverty,” which is much more difficult not to see than bags and excrement on the streets.

Other bloggers from Russia visited the slums of Bangladesh and said that the streets there were also “drowning in dirt and garbage.” At the same time, what surprised travelers most was that the people there were friendly towards tourists.