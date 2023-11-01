A Russian travel blogger and traveler visited a market in a village in Tajikistan and called it a fairy tale. He shared his impressions on his personal blog called TrueStory Travel on the Zen platform.

According to the author of the publication, the color of the local bazaar immediately catches the eye. He noted that traders use ice springs flowing from the mountains instead of refrigerators.

“The Tajiks installed numerous shelves under the mountain, on which they placed bottles of juice, soda, ayran and beer. And the cold water flowing from this mountain simply cools all these drinks. A brilliant invention – free and very effective!” — the blogger admired.

He added that when the sellers saw how enthusiastically he looked at this device, they gave him a discount. The Russian also said that in addition to drinks, local products were also sold at the market: kurt (Tajik fermented milk product), dried fruits and dried fish.

The prices at the bazaar pleasantly surprised the author of the review. He admitted that you can buy lamb there for 80 somoni per kilogram (about 650 rubles), dried marinka fish costs 1 somoni per piece (about 8 rubles), and a kilogram of kurt costs 12 somoni (about 100 rubles).

Earlier, the same travel blogger revealed the attitude of residents of Tajikistan towards Russians. According to him, citizens of the Russian Federation in this country are considered dear guests.