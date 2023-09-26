In Orenburg, a university teacher was accused of accepting a bribe from a student

In Orenburg, investigators opened a case against a senior lecturer at one of the city’s universities for corruption. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

According to the department, from September 2019 to June 2020, the woman received 205 thousand rubles from a student for successfully passing all tests and exams without testing her knowledge.

In connection with the incident, a case was opened under paragraphs “a, c” of Part 5 of Article 290 (“Receipt by an official of a bribe in the form of money for committing illegal actions, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, on a large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The accused is now being tested for involvement in similar crimes.