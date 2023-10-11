A 25-year-old man who tried to kill his wife’s lover will be tried in Cherkessk

In Cherkessk, the court will consider the case of a 25-year-old local resident who tried to kill his wife’s lover. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

According to the department, on June 22, the defendant suspected his wife of cheating. He decided to sort things out with his rival and made an appointment with him. The men began to fight, then the accused took out a knife and hit his opponent in the chest. He thought the man did not survive.

However, relatives of the victim arrived at the scene of the incident. They took him to the hospital.

In connection with the incident, a case was opened under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 105 (“Attempt”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.