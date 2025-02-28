The holidays of a Russian family have ended in a real tragedy. Two Russian tourists were found deadone of them in the jaws of a shark after a strong current separated them from their group in the Green Island, in the city of Batangas (Philippines).

Four Russian men between 18 and 57 were diving this Thursday near the Batangas tourist area, On the main island of Luzón, when the current separated them already their diving master, the head of the Coast Guard District, Airland Lapitan told AFP.

While three of the group were able to go to the surface and return to the shipthe others were found by rescue teams hours later, According to Lapitan, who said that the first man discovered was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

“The other was found around 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and rescued at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.,” he explained. «When the rescue teams found him, he was being dragged by a shark. They finally recovered it, but his arms were missing ».









Ilya Perigudin (18 years old) was missing both arms when he was rescued lifeless from waters in which multiple sharks were seen, according to a statement from the guards. “His remains were found floating near the coast without both arms due to an apparent shark attack.”

The second victim, identified as M. Melekhov By the Moscow Tass news agency citing the Russian embassy, ​​it was found approximately one hour before and declared dead upon arrival after being transferred to a local hospital. Eduart Perigudin, his youngest son Timofy and his diving master could go to the surface and return to the ship, Lapitan said.

Shark attacks in the waters surrounding the Philippines are extremely rare, None have been recorded in at least one year, according to a world database. The Russian embassy did not respond immediately to a request for comments.