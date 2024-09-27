A Russian tourist visited Egypt and described three features of life in the country with the phrase “I feel uneasy.” The girl shared her impressions on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication complained that local bread, aish baladi, is sold without packaging right on the street. “Sellers set up their makeshift stalls in busy areas right on the street, often near roads,” she noted.

Also, according to the Russian woman, butcher shops have dressed carcasses hanging outside. “I have nothing against meat, but to come across such a picture not somewhere in the market or in the meat department of a supermarket, but right in the middle of a busy street, between a school and a telephone store, is, frankly, unexpected and unpleasant,” she added. “Especially against the backdrop of still-living goats or sheep grazing nearby, literally around the corner.”

Moreover, the traveler was surprised that Egyptian men wear strange clothes that look like dresses. “In fact, these are long, toe-length, cloth shirts – the national dress of the peoples of North and Central Africa,” she explained. “They are usually worn with a turban.”

