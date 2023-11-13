A Russian citizen evacuated from the Gaza Strip spoke about his impressions of returning home. Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov reported this on November 14.

“I feel like I’m at home. I’m home! Safety, joy, pride. Glory to Russia!” – said Izvestia’s interlocutor.

Arriving Russian citizens will be placed in temporary stay centers, where food and warm clothing will be provided for them.

“Evacuated residents of Gaza, citizens of Russia, are leaving the customs control zone of Domodedovo airport, accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. In total, a special flight of the Ministry of Emergency Situations transported 70 of our compatriots from Cairo to Moscow, 28 of whom were children,” said Izvestia correspondent Polshakov.

That same night it became known that the second group of Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint moved to Cairo. 99 Russian citizens, including 43 children, were sent by bus from the Rafah checkpoint to Cairo.

Earlier, on November 13, the first group of Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip was delivered to Moscow. The Emergencies Ministry plane arrived from Cairo with 70 Russian citizens on board. They were accompanied on the flight by doctors and psychologists.

Later, assistant to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Korovin, said that the department had deployed an operational headquarters at Domodedovo airport to work with evacuated citizens. A temporary accommodation center was also located there.

On the same day, Deputy Head of the Department Alexey Serko said that the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry plans to deliver all Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip to the country within a week. The second group of evacuated Russians is planned to be delivered to Moscow on Tuesday, November 14.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the evacuation will continue until all Russians have been removed. The diplomatic department added that the Russian side is grateful to representatives of the Egyptian, Israeli, Qatari and Palestinian authorities for their effective assistance.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, more than 1 thousand people were on the lists to be relocated from the Gaza Strip, 300 of whom were children.

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.