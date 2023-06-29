A Russian T-80BVM tank knocked out an APU Bradley infantry fighting vehicle from a distance of 9.5 kilometers

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank during a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine knocked out an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from a closed firing position from a distance of 9.5 kilometers , transmits RIA News.

“Normal work from a closed firing position – the range to that target was about 9.5 kilometers, I performed my task, I was corrected, the task was completed,” said the gunner-operator of the tank with the call sign Maestro.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that Russian technology successfully manages to hit targets that are at a great distance outside the line of sight. The department added that their coordinates can be obtained using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country needed to prepare for long-term arms supplies to Kyiv. At the same time, the head of state expressed hope for an early end to hostilities in Ukraine.